Understaffing, poor training key factors behind prison breaks, says retired prison official

COIMBATORE: A retired prison official with three decades of experience has underlined that while prisoner escapes cannot be wiped out entirely, they can be sharply reduced through stronger systems and continuous staff training.
Speaking to TNIE, the official pointed out that prison breaks remain a global reality. Even high-security facilities such as Alcatraz have witnessed breakouts, and notorious figures have repeatedly slipped away by exploiting gaps in vigilance, he said. Referring to 2024 All India Prison Statistics, he noted that 113 inmates escaped from prisons across the country.
Tamil Nadu accounted for 19 of these cases, placing it among the states with higher numbers. Most of those who fled were later recaptured, revealing a pattern of both frequent escapes and relatively high recovery rates.
He listed several contributing factors. Chronic understaffing where the recommended ratio of one guard for every six to 10 prisoners often deteriorates as in reality there is only one guard for 15 prisoners and other factors like severe overcrowding create openings.
He pointed out individual motives also play a role. "Some inmates flee to recover hidden money or visit critically-ill relatives, while others escape harsh treatment or torture by fellow prisoners. Gang rivalries can spark revenge breakouts, and group pressure inside crowded cells sometimes forces even reluctant inmates to join," he said. He stressed three essential layers of security. Physical measures include higher perimeter walls, proper fencing and working surveillance cameras.
Procedural safeguards cover regular headcounts, thorough searches, inspection of bars and adequate lighting. Equally important is ongoing sensitisation of staff. "We are holding fire in our hands: the prisoner. If we are not careful, it will burn us," he remarked, urging daily briefings and monthly training sessions to keep officers alert.
Regarding the recent jail break in Theni, he highlighted specific lapses such as unmanned watchtowers and absence of regular sensitisation programmes that leave institutions vulnerable.
Drawing on his vast experience during service, including a recent year spent training officers from several states at a national-level institute, the official said prison manuals already contained detailed guidance on preventing emergencies. "Topics such as managing death-row prisoners and impact of sexual frustration in single-sex prisons which can trigger unrest, violence and escapes also require greater attention," he added.
With improved staffing ratios, better infrastructure and consistent training, the official said the frequency of escapes can be brought down substantially.