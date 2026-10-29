Understaffing, poor training key factors behind prison breaks, says retired prison official

COIMBATORE: A retired prison official with three decades of experience has underlined that while prisoner escapes cannot be wiped out entirely, they can be sharply reduced through stronger systems and continuous staff training.

Speaking to TNIE, the official pointed out that prison breaks remain a global reality. Even high-security facilities such as Alcatraz have witnessed breakouts, and notorious figures have repeatedly slipped away by exploiting gaps in vigilance, he said. Referring to 2024 All India Prison Statistics, he noted that 113 inmates escaped from prisons across the country.

Tamil Nadu accounted for 19 of these cases, placing it among the states with higher numbers. Most of those who fled were later recaptured, revealing a pattern of both frequent escapes and relatively high recovery rates.

He listed several contributing factors. Chronic understaffing where the recommended ratio of one guard for every six to 10 prisoners often deteriorates as in reality there is only one guard for 15 prisoners and other factors like severe overcrowding create openings.