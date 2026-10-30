100% charge waiver for battery energy storage systems under new TN policy

CHENNAI: After detailed discussions, the state cabinet approved the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Policy 2026 on Thursday. The policy targeting 1 MW and above projects aims to speed up the installation of BESS across power generation and transmission networks, improve the utilisation of renewable energy and reduce the wastage of power (curtailment) generated from renewable sources.

The policy, accessed by TNIE, covers two categories of battery storage systems - standalone BESS and co-located BESS.

Standalone BESS refers to independent battery storage systems with a capacity of more than 1 MW. These systems can be connected to transmission or distribution networks or private consumer networks.