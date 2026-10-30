Delays plague Arakkonam AC local, commuters livid

CHENNAI: Passengers have expressed frustration over delays in the recently introduced AC fast local train operating between Chennai Central and Arakkonam on a trial basis from October 23 to December 24.

“The AC local train was introduced with the aim of reaching Chennai Central by 9.30 am, making it convenient for hundreds of people travelling to the city for work. Those who need to travel to Tambaram for work can also catch the 9.50 am AC train from Park station if this train arrives on time,” Tiruvallur Railway Passengers Association secretary K Baskar said.

He said the train got delayed by 50 minutes on Thursday and 30 minutes on Wednesday. Indian Railways’ official National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app also recorded this delay.