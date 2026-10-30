Delays plague Arakkonam AC local, commuters livid

CHENNAI: Passengers have expressed frustration over delays in the recently introduced AC fast local train operating between Chennai Central and Arakkonam on a trial basis from October 23 to December 24.
“The AC local train was introduced with the aim of reaching Chennai Central by 9.30 am, making it convenient for hundreds of people travelling to the city for work. Those who need to travel to Tambaram for work can also catch the 9.50 am AC train from Park station if this train arrives on time,” Tiruvallur Railway Passengers Association secretary K Baskar said.
He said the train got delayed by 50 minutes on Thursday and 30 minutes on Wednesday. Indian Railways’ official National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app also recorded this delay.
He alleged that the train was operated on the slow line up to Vyasarpadi on Thursday. On Monday, he claimed, it was operated on the slow line up to Tiruvallur before being shifted to the fast line.
A Southern Railway official acknowledged that the train had been delayed on Wednesday and Thursday due to operational constraints, adding that it would be given priority in the coming days. However, the official denied that the train was operated on the slow line.
Mubarak Shariff, treasurer of the association, said passengers had pointed out that they could instead travel on the Yelagiri Express for just `35 and reach Chennai Central by 9.10 am.
Railway officials had earlier said that the issue of the high fare had been taken up with their headquarters.