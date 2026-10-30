Fresh weather system to bring more rains in TN from Nov 1

CHENNAI: A fresh low-pressure area that formed over the south Andaman Sea on Thursday morning is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea by October 31, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said. Under the system, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience a gradual increase in rainfall from November 1.

From November 1, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting to 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in Tiruchy, Karur, Namakkal, Salem and Erode districts, the northern coastal districts and the Western Ghats districts, besides Pondicherry and Karaikal.

On November 2, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, while light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected across the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On November 3, the heavy rainfall warning will continue for the Nilgiris, with moderate rain forecast over the Western Ghats districts and northern TN.