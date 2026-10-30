GSI had flagged Burliyar landslide risk before fatal TNSTC bus mishap

CHENNAI: Ahead of a massive landslide striking Burliyar in The Nilgiris on October 23 that buried a TNSTC bus and left its driver dead, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had flagged the risk of such an incident, raising questions over disaster preparedness and the implementation of safety recommendations in the vulnerable hill region.

According to information accessed by TNIE, the GSI issued a rainfall-induced landslide forecast bulletin at 2 pm on October 23, identifying Burliyar among several locations where isolated landslides could occur. The bulletin, valid from 2.30 pm on October 23 to 2.30 pm on October 24, indicated a moderate possibility of landslides in Udhagamandalam, Kotagiri and Coonoor taluks.

The warning preceded the landslide on the night of October 23, when a TNSTC bus heading towards Coimbatore from Coonoor was buried under mud, rocks and uprooted trees on the Mettupalayam-Coonoor ghat road at Burliyar. Burliyar had recorded 25 cm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on October 24.

Further, the GSI had in its warning separately documented a history of slope failures along the approximately 5-km Burliyar stretch of National Highway 181, recording 14 landslides, most involving cut-slope failures. Its landslide management map identified intersecting joints, extensive slope cutting without adequate support and river scouring below road level as factors contributing to instability.