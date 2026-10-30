Inadequate parking space and poor traffic regulation cause bottlenecks on arterial roads in TN

TIRUCHY: Haphazard roadside parking, goods vehicles loading and unloading during rush hours, inadequate traffic regulation and vehicles entering no-entry zones are causing frequent congestion at major junctions and commercial stretches across Tiruchy. With Deepavali approaching, motorists fear the problem could worsen as festival shopping rush brings more vehicles into congested roads.
Traffic congestion is frequently reported at Anna Statue roundabout, Thiruvanaikoil, Chathiram Bus Stand, WB Road, Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Thanjavur Road, MGR Statue roundabout, Puthur junction, Vayalur Road, Thillai Nagar, Sastri Road and Karur Bypass Road.
Motorists say parking of two-wheelers, cars and heavy vehicles along the roadside reduces the space available for vehicles to move. Goods vehicles loading and unloading between 8 am and 11 am and 4 pm and 7 pm further slow traffic, while inadequate deployment of traffic police personnel at busy junctions allegedly adds to the problem.
“Vehicles stop on the roads to load and unload vegetables and fruits at Gandhi Market. Even covering a short distance takes a long time. There should be proper arrangement to regulate goods vehicles,” said G Muthu, a resident of the area.
Inadequate parking facilities in commercial areas like WB Road, Thillai Nagar, Sastri Road and Karur Bypass Road have led to vehicles being parked along roadside, narrowing the carriageway.
“The roads are already crowded, and the lack of parking space makes the situation worse. Despite this, there seems to be little action against unauthorised parking,” said C Vijayalakshmi, a motorist.
Congestion is also common near MGR Statue roundabout and Puthur junction due to traffic generated by MGM Government Hospital, the District Court and the collectorate. Around Chathiram Bus Stand and Anna Statue, the movement of buses, shoppers and pedestrians adds to delays.
“During rush hours, vehicles remain stuck for a long time. Sometimes, even ambulances get caught in traffic, delaying patients on their way to hospitals,” said K S Saminathan, a shopkeeper.
With the festival shopping rush expected to intensify, motorists have urged police to regulate roadside parking and goods vehicles and deploy additional personnel at major junctions.
City traffic police said around 1,200 cases are booked every month within each police station’s jurisdiction for violations, including unauthorised parking and entering no-entry zones. “Some people are unaware of parking restrictions, and we warn them against parking in prohibited areas. We are planning to deploy additional personnel within two days to regulate traffic during the festive season,” the police said.