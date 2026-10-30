Inadequate parking space and poor traffic regulation cause bottlenecks on arterial roads in TN

TIRUCHY: Haphazard roadside parking, goods vehicles loading and unloading during rush hours, inadequate traffic regulation and vehicles entering no-entry zones are causing frequent congestion at major junctions and commercial stretches across Tiruchy. With Deepavali approaching, motorists fear the problem could worsen as festival shopping rush brings more vehicles into congested roads.

Traffic congestion is frequently reported at Anna Statue roundabout, Thiruvanaikoil, Chathiram Bus Stand, WB Road, Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Thanjavur Road, MGR Statue roundabout, Puthur junction, Vayalur Road, Thillai Nagar, Sastri Road and Karur Bypass Road.

Motorists say parking of two-wheelers, cars and heavy vehicles along the roadside reduces the space available for vehicles to move. Goods vehicles loading and unloading between 8 am and 11 am and 4 pm and 7 pm further slow traffic, while inadequate deployment of traffic police personnel at busy junctions allegedly adds to the problem.

“Vehicles stop on the roads to load and unload vegetables and fruits at Gandhi Market. Even covering a short distance takes a long time. There should be proper arrangement to regulate goods vehicles,” said G Muthu, a resident of the area.

Inadequate parking facilities in commercial areas like WB Road, Thillai Nagar, Sastri Road and Karur Bypass Road have led to vehicles being parked along roadside, narrowing the carriageway.