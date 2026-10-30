LoP Udhayanidhi seeks central probe into alleged links between fraud suspect and CM

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday demanded a probe by central agencies into the alleged links between B L M Premkumar, who was arrested by the Kerala Police in a Rs 5,000-crore financial fraud case, and the chief minister and other senior TVK functionaries.
In a post on X, Udhayanidhi asked, “What is the connection between BLM Premkumar, who allegedly looted Rs 5,000 crore of public money, and the ‘pure’ Chief Minister [Vijay]?”
He alleged that Premkumar, accused of diverting money invested in a private financial institution into his personal account, met Vijay in July and took photographs with him.
He also claimed that buses belonging to Premkumar were used for various TVK events. “Most importantly, after the Assembly election and before the trust vote, all ruling party MLAs were brought in buses belonging to Premkumar,” he alleged.
Udhayanidhi further questioned why photographs of Vijay with the arrested individual had allegedly been removed from social media with the assistance of the police, if there was no questionable association between them. He also sought to know whether Premkumar was linked to alleged horse-trading of MLAs and distribution of sofas and money during bypolls.
He urged the central investigative agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to intervene and investigate the matter.