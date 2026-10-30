LoP Udhayanidhi seeks central probe into alleged links between fraud suspect and CM

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday demanded a probe by central agencies into the alleged links between B L M Premkumar, who was arrested by the Kerala Police in a Rs 5,000-crore financial fraud case, and the chief minister and other senior TVK functionaries.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi asked, “What is the connection between BLM Premkumar, who allegedly looted Rs 5,000 crore of public money, and the ‘pure’ Chief Minister [Vijay]?”

He alleged that Premkumar, accused of diverting money invested in a private financial institution into his personal account, met Vijay in July and took photographs with him.