Madurai Bench of the Madras High court sets six months deadline for selection of jeeyar of Srirangam mutt

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Joint Commissioner of the HR&CE Department, Tiruchy, to call upon the Sthalattars (administrators) of the Sriranganarayana Jeeyar Mutt of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam to initiate the process to fill the vacancy of the Jeeyar (seer).

A division bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and P Murugan issued directions while hearing a plea filed by S Veeraraghavan of Tiruchy. Sthalattars need to request eligible and suitable persons to come forward to adorn the peetham (spiritual seat), the bench ordered.

“The outer time limit to conclude the process is six months. If the Sthalattars fail to discharge the duty cast on them, the Court will not hesitate to step in to exercise the parens patriae jurisdiction,” the judges added.

[Parens patriae (Latin for “parent of the country”) is an inherent legal power that allows the State and its constitutional courts to act as a guardian for individuals who are legally or physically incapable of caring for themselves.]

The vacancy arose after the 50th Jeeyar of the mutt passed away in 2018, and he did not nominate his successor during his lifetime. The Jeeyar has been part of the temple administration and has been vested with certain functions and powers, apart from discharging his spiritual functions.