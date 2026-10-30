Murugan calls rumours about his resignation libel, baseless

CHENNAI: Former union minister of state L Murugan on Thursday dismissed reports that speculated on reasons for his resignation from the union government and the Rajya Sabha, calling them baseless and politically motivated. He also threatened legal action against those spreading “defamatory content”.

In a statement, Murugan said he resigned from both positions with the approval of the prime minister. He rejected the rumours, saying his decision was driven by his desire to work closely with party workers at the grassroots level.

Accusing a few individuals of attempting to damage his reputation, Murugan urged media organisations and content creators to remove the alleged defamatory content and issue public apologies. He warned that those who failed to comply would face civil and criminal proceedings.