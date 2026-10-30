Newborn sold for Rs 4.5 lakh in TN's Panruti

CUDDALORE: Four persons, including the mother of a newborn baby, were booked for allegedly selling the baby for Rs 4.5 lakh in Panruti. One person was arrested on Thursday, and a search is under way to trace others.

According to the police, Abdullah is married to Manju alias Fathima (26). When she was pregnant and working at a footwear store, she met B Jafarkhan (44), an autorickshaw driver supplying water to the shop.

Fathima reportedly told him about her worries of raising another child while she already had a daughter. The duo allegedly decided to sell the baby to Jafarkhan’s landlady,

Renukardevi, who has been married to Arun of Tiruchy and childless for 11 years. Fathima delivered a boy at the Panruti GH and on October 22 handed over the infant to Renukadevi. On Tuesday, when Fathima asked for her child to be returned, Renukadevi allegedly refused, prompting Fathima file a complaint.