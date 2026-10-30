Paddy farmers in Thovalai lose hay worth Rs 5,000 per acre after rain

KANNIYAKUMARI: Farmers in parts of Thovalai taluk have incurred losses of around Rs 5,000 per acre as the north-east monsoon rains prevented them from collecting hay from their paddy fields after harvesting.

While the harvest of Kannipoo paddy has been completed in most fields in Thovalai taluk, harvesting is still under way in some places, including Thittuvilai and Arasankuzhi. Though the northeast monsoon rains began in early October, a section of farmers could not collect hay from their fields after harvesting. Even though rainfall has receded over the past two days, farmers have been unable to gather the hay.

G Arul, a farmer from Arasankuzhi, said on Thursday that he had cultivated paddy on leased land but due to the recent rains he could not collect hay from some fields where harvesting had been completed. This had resulted in a loss of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per acre.