Purchase a 10-item grocery kit for Rs 200 at TN cooperative outlets from October 30

CHENNAI: The cooperation department will launch the sale of a special grocery kit, containing 10 essential commodities, for Rs 200 through co-operative outlets across the state on Friday.

With the aim of making essential grocery items available at reasonable prices, the department will sell the kits through 128 outlets operated by co-operative wholesale stores, primary co-operative stores and co-operative marketing societies in areas outside municipal corporations.

The 1,450-gram kit will contain 250 g of Bengal gram dal, 250 g of moong dal, 100 g of dry red chillies, 150 g of coriander seeds, 150 g of garlic, 250 g of tamarind, 100 g of mustard seeds, 100 g of split urad dal, 50 g of cumin seeds and 50 g of fennel seeds.

All 10 commodities will be sold together in an eco-friendly bag and will not be available for individual purchase, an official release stated.

Co-operation Minister V Gandhiraj will launch the scheme at the Marutham Cooperative Supermarket outlet in Red Hills, the statement added.