Relief for 2,000 homes as TN govt to regularise anadheenam land along OMR

CHENNAI: The state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Thursday has given its nod to regularise 550 acres of anadheenam land in Thazhambur village along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chengalpattu district, which has been embroiled in a legal dispute for more than 40 years. The move is expected to benefit around 2,000 residential properties and 16 educational institutions built on these land parcels in Thazhambur.

The government is also expected to review the freeze on registrations involving 450 acres of land classified as anadheenam in Thazhambur village under Tiruporur taluk, whose current market value is estimated at Rs 4,000 crore.

Although the modalities for regularising the land parcels are yet to be finalised, minister C T R Nirmal Kumar told reporters that the government was exploring the possibility of implementing the recommendations of a high-level committee, which suggested leasing the land to educational institutions for periods ranging from 30 to 60 years.

“The anadheenam land issue has been embroiled in a legal dispute for more than 30 years. Around 3,000 residents live in the area, and more than 15 educational institutions are located there.

The previous government did not act on the issue. However, following a Supreme Court order, the Cabinet discussed whether the land parcels could be leased to educational institutions for 30 or 60 years,” Nirmal Kumar said.

The case relates to an application seeking electricity connections for a residential complex developed by an ex-servicemen’s association, which comprises more than 850 houses. The land on which the houses were built allegedly fell under the anadheenam classification and had not been assigned to anyone.