Stalin announces October 31 protests against Vijay government over rising prices, law and order

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a state-wide protest by the party's Women's Wing on October 31 against what he described as the deteriorating law and order situation and rising prices under the TVK government.

In a self-recorded video and a post on X, Stalin accused the C Joseph Vijay-led administration of being “clueless” and lacking independent thinking. He said protests at district headquarters across the state would serve as a “wake-up call” to the government.

Taking a swipe at Vijay, Stalin said people had voted for him hoping his cinematic heroism would translate into real life, but had been left disappointed. He accused the chief minister of remaining inaccessible to the public, saying he appeared to be functioning as though he were still confined to a shooting caravan, and treating the office as a 9-to-5 job.

Stalin alleged a breakdown in law and order, citing daylight murders in prominent parts of Chennai, sexual violence against children and the escape of 17 prisoners from the Theni district jail in a single night.

He further claimed that 50 per cent of recent crimes involved TVK functionaries. As an example, he cited the arrest of a TVK office-bearer by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) over alleged links to an international synthetic drug syndicate. Stalin questioned whether money generated through drug trafficking had been used to finance the ruling party's election campaign.