Stalin calls raids against former DMK ministers ‘Vettri Vendetta Politics’

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday accused the TVK government of using raids against former DMK ministers to divert public attention from law and order issues, rising prices and alleged administrative failures.

Reacting to the DVAC raids at KN Nehru’s place, he said, “Having turned TN into a state where nobody – women, children or the elderly – is safe, the chief minister (C Joseph Vijay) is thinking about whether to conduct a roadshow or a raid show to divert the attention of the people and the media’s breaking news,” Stalin said in a statement.

Targeting the TVK over the induction of leaders facing corruption allegations, he described the party as a “TN Branch Washing Machine” and accused it of pursuing “Vettri Vendetta Politics” by targeting former DMK ministers. He accused the government of using the raids to make social media reels for the Tiruchy East bypoll.