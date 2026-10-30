Thattarmadam case: Injured man dies six days after wife’s murder

THOOTHUKUDI: The toll in the Thattarmadam murder case has risen to two as a 52-year-old man who was attacked by his daughter’s lover died at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital late on Wednesday. His wife had been killed in the attack at the house located at Mudalur on October 22.

G Muthukrishnan (52) passed away six days after the horrific attack by Gnanaprakash (26), a parotta master from Anandapuram near Sathankulam.

His wife Mary Vijila (48) had died on the spot during the attack. The couple’s 12-year-old son was injured.

Muthukrishnan succumbed at around 11.50 pm on Wednesday. The minor boy is recuperating at the MCH, hospital sources said.

Superintendent of Police of Thoothukudi district, R Shivaprasad, on Thursday recommended Gnanaprakash’s detention under the stringent Goondas Act.