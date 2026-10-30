Thattarmadam case: Injured man dies six days after wife’s murder

THOOTHUKUDI: The toll in the Thattarmadam murder case has risen to two as a 52-year-old man who was attacked by his daughter’s lover died at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital late on Wednesday. His wife had been killed in the attack at the house located at Mudalur on October 22.
G Muthukrishnan (52) passed away six days after the horrific attack by Gnanaprakash (26), a parotta master from Anandapuram near Sathankulam.
His wife Mary Vijila (48) had died on the spot during the attack. The couple’s 12-year-old son was injured.
Muthukrishnan succumbed at around 11.50 pm on Wednesday. The minor boy is recuperating at the MCH, hospital sources said.
Superintendent of Police of Thoothukudi district, R Shivaprasad, on Thursday recommended Gnanaprakash’s detention under the stringent Goondas Act.
Gnanaprakash had also abducted his lover and her younger sister — both minors — and hidden them in his house after the murderous attack. He was arrested the same day.
Police rescued the girls from his house that night.
Citing the death of Muthukrishnan, Thoothukudi Member of Parliament Kanimozhi said, “At least proper medical treatment should have been given if at all the government could not ensure public safety. The doctors at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital must provide proper treatment for the injured boy,” she said.
In another post, Kanimozhi came down heavily on the TVK-led government over the occurrence of eight murders on consecutive days in the coastal city and the poor maintenance of law and order.
“The ‘Pearl City’ has become a ‘Murder city’ under TVK rule. The Chief Minister must hand over the Police portfolio to some other efficient minister to bring the situation under control,” she said.