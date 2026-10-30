TN CM likely to attend Davos meet; Keerthana to visit Switzerland for spadework

The state is also likely to organise its second investment conclave in the second half of November, with the dates yet to be finalised. The proposed conclave is expected to mark six months of the TVK government and showcase the investments attracted during its first six months in office.

The TVK government marked its first 100 days in office on August 13 by unveiling investment commitments worth `1.02 lakh crore. It had signed 104 MoUs, which cover 106 projects across 15 sectors, with total projected employment of 1,21,788 — direct and indirect — across 19 districts.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Thursday offered incentives to eight companies in multiple sectors, including defence, aviation, textiles and other sectors. Three of the proposals pertain to expansion, which were cleared by the Cabinet, industries department sources said, but refused to share details about the companies or the nature of the incentives.