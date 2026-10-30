TN CM meets MIDS associate prof a day after his wrongful detention by cops

CHENNAI: A day after his wrongful detention by the Tambaram City police sparked a political firestorm, Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) associate professor Dr A Kalaiyarasan met with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the state secretariat. The academic had been detained in the wee hours of Wednesday in a case of mistaken identity.
Prior to the meeting on Thursday, Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar acknowledged that the local police had erred in regard to Dr Kalaiyarasan’s detention.
Kumar told media persons, “Indeed, a lapse in judgement has occurred at the local police station. I was informed about his detention around 5.30 am on Wednesday. Someone had posted an objectionable comment using the professor’s name and photograph, with a reference to a (TVK) legislator. Other ministers and I explained to Kalaiyarasan that a mistake occurred.”
Kalaiyarasan could not be contacted for comments after his meeting with the CM. Netizens, however, expressed the view that the police personnel who harassed the faculty member should be suspended.
DMK president M K Stalin, in a social media post, alleged that Dr Kalaiyarasan was detained for exposing the unprecedented rise in the price of essential commodities. Stalin demanded that the CM and the police department tender an open apology to Dr Kalaiyarasan.
In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the arbitrary use of police powers to protect the political reputation of rulers is unconstitutional.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan termed the action of the police inappropriate. AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran questioned the early-morning inquiry without a case being registered or a summons being issued.