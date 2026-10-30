TN CM meets MIDS associate prof a day after his wrongful detention by cops

CHENNAI: A day after his wrongful detention by the Tambaram City police sparked a political firestorm, Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) associate professor Dr A Kalaiyarasan met with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the state secretariat. The academic had been detained in the wee hours of Wednesday in a case of mistaken identity.

Prior to the meeting on Thursday, Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar acknowledged that the local police had erred in regard to Dr Kalaiyarasan’s detention.

Kumar told media persons, “Indeed, a lapse in judgement has occurred at the local police station. I was informed about his detention around 5.30 am on Wednesday. Someone had posted an objectionable comment using the professor’s name and photograph, with a reference to a (TVK) legislator. Other ministers and I explained to Kalaiyarasan that a mistake occurred.”