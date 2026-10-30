TN CM works as a govt staff from 9 to 6: EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has described the TVK government as the worst in the country, and it was once again evident in the cancellation of bids to procure power at the cost of Rs 41.5/unit.

Speaking to media at the airport, Palaniswami alleged that the electricity department was not managed properly by minister CTR Nirmal Kumar. “Power was purchased between Rs 4.75 and Rs 6.35 per unit during the ten-year AIADMK regime and between Rs 11.50 and Rs 20 during the DMK regime. The TVK government first tried to buy power at Rs 35/unit and later at Rs 41.50/unit, tender for which was cancelled.”

Citing the recent jailbreaks, he alleged that law and order has deteriorated. “This happens only in a government where a CM acts like a government employee who works from 9 am to 6 pm, that too only on working days. I don’t want to blame the government purposefully, but it has done nothing in the last six months,” he said.