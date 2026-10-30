TN revises plan for five premium property registration hubs, extends launch deadline

CHENNAI: The registration department has revised its plan to set up premium registration hubs, by changing the locations of the proposed pilot centres, introducing a three-tier infrastructure model and altering the revenue-sharing arrangement between the registration department and private operators. The commissioning deadline has been extended to 180 days from the award of the contract.

According to a government order passed on October 28, the five model registration hubs will be located in Chennai North, Chennai Central, Chennai South, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore North.

Under the revised formula, the government will receive 80% of collections from standard and tatkal standard services, while the operator will retain 20%. Revenue from premium services will be split equally. For Tatkal premium services, the government’s share will be 65% and the operator’s 35%. There is no change in the facilitation charges.