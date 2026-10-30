Vijay hands over Rs 6.8 cr to Asian Para Games medallists, opens Olympic academy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday distributed cash incentives totalling Rs 6.85 crore to athletes from the state who won medals at the fifth Asian Para Games. He also felicitated winners of the Chief Minister’s Trophy competitions.

Vijay also inaugurated two sports facilities: the Tamil Nadu Olympic Water Sports Academy, built at Rs 42.9 crore at Pirappanvalasai in Ramanathapuram, and a multipurpose sports complex constructed at Rs 20 crore in Salem.

The para-athletes who received incentives were Thulasimathi Murugesan (Rs 1.75 crore), Naveen Sivakumar (Rs 1.05 crore), Nithyasree Sumathy Sivan (Rs 80 lakh), Solai Raj Dharmaraj (Rs 75 lakh), Manisha Ramadass and Jehan Dorab Madan (`60 lakh each), Sivarajan Solaimalai and Kasturi Raja Mani (Rs 50 lakh each) and Baby Sahana Ravi (Rs 30 lakh).