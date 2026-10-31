2,200 infra projects to be taken up across Tamil Nadu at Rs 238.5 crore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned 2,200 infrastructure projects, primarily focusing on road improvements and water supply, across town panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the state at a total cost of Rs 238.54 crore. Of these, 687 projects will be taken up in town panchayats at Rs 84.49 crore.

The project works include converting 120 earthen roads into bitumen-topped (BT) roads, re-laying 153 BT roads, converting 63 earthen roads into cement concrete roads and laying 310 cement concrete roads.

Eight earthen roads will also be converted into interlocking pavement block (ILP) roads. The works further include the construction of a retaining wall in the Nilgiris, restoration of 15 waterbodies and development of 17 parks. The road works will cover a total stretch of 149.03 km.

Another 1,513 projects have been sanctioned for municipalities and corporations across the state at a cost of Rs 154.05 crore. These include water supply works, and 1,138 BT roads to be laid. The road works alone will cover 263.87 km.

Separately, the GCC on Friday announced plans to develop 36 new parks and 11 playgrounds across the city at a cost of Rs 43.97 crore under the CMIUDM (2026-2031).

The parks, estimated to cost Rs 34.45 crore, will come up in Alandur, Manali, Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones. The 11 playgrounds, to be developed at Rs 9.52 crore, will be located in Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Kodambakkam and Sholinganallur zones.

The government orders in these regard were issued by the municipal administration and water supply department on Wednesday, following the first meeting of the Common Project Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee under the CMIUDM on October 13.