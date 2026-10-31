Dhanush's political entry: What's fuelling the speculation?

Kollywood and Tamil Nadu politics have long gone hand in hand. In this southern state, scriptwriters and actors have gone on to become Chief Ministers, and C Joseph Vijay is now part of that legacy.

Of late, National Award-winning actor Dhanush and his fans have been at the centre of a flurry of activity. This begs the question: Will Dhanush be the next in line to enter politics?

Speculation is rife, but for now, the message from the top to his fans is clear: “Don't believe the rumours.”

Why the speculation?

Dhanush organised a meeting of his women fans at a private college on the outskirts of Chennai on October 25. During the meeting, theatrics aside, Dhanush gifted hundreds of his female fans silver lamps engraved with a lotus. The lotus is the BJP's symbol. This gesture, along with his recent visit to Delhi, where he reportedly met leaders of the saffron party, prompted some to interpret it as a possible indication of his support for the BJP.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore was quick to react. He claimed the BJP is trying to cause “confusion” by bringing an actor into politics. He reportedly said the BJP’s Plan A was to rely on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami; Plan B was to have K Annamalai start a party; and Plan C was to bring an actor into politics.

When the media asked some prominent leaders in the state for their opinions on Dhanush possibly entering politics, they received mixed responses. A couple of AIADMK leaders invited Dhanush to join the party under Edappadi K Palaniswami.