Dhanush's political entry: What's fuelling the speculation?

Kollywood and Tamil Nadu politics have long gone hand in hand. In this southern state, scriptwriters and actors have gone on to become Chief Ministers, and C Joseph Vijay is now part of that legacy.
Of late, National Award-winning actor Dhanush and his fans have been at the centre of a flurry of activity. This begs the question: Will Dhanush be the next in line to enter politics?
Speculation is rife, but for now, the message from the top to his fans is clear: “Don't believe the rumours.”
Why the speculation?
Dhanush organised a meeting of his women fans at a private college on the outskirts of Chennai on October 25. During the meeting, theatrics aside, Dhanush gifted hundreds of his female fans silver lamps engraved with a lotus. The lotus is the BJP's symbol. This gesture, along with his recent visit to Delhi, where he reportedly met leaders of the saffron party, prompted some to interpret it as a possible indication of his support for the BJP.
Congress leader Manickam Tagore was quick to react. He claimed the BJP is trying to cause “confusion” by bringing an actor into politics. He reportedly said the BJP’s Plan A was to rely on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami; Plan B was to have K Annamalai start a party; and Plan C was to bring an actor into politics.
When the media asked some prominent leaders in the state for their opinions on Dhanush possibly entering politics, they received mixed responses. A couple of AIADMK leaders invited Dhanush to join the party under Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Renaming fan club
Previously, on October 14, Dhanush renamed his fan club to Dhanush Welfare Movement.
However, when some sections of the media jumped on the bandwagon and claimed the actor was entering politics after renaming his fan club and launching a new flag and logo, director and welfare movement leader Subramaniam Siva clarified that the flag was not new and had been in use for over a decade.
The flag features a prominent red star at its centre, surrounded by a red-and-white border. At the centre is an image of Dhanush with his hands folded in greeting, flanked by the Tamil phrase ‘Ennampol Than Vaazhkai’ (Your life reflects your thoughts) on either side.
Reports say Dhanush will soon launch free air-conditioned tuition centres for school students in all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The Dhanush Welfare Movement will employ three qualified teachers and one assistant and pay their wages. These centres should be up and running by January next year.
The movement will also employ 3,000 legal advisors across Tamil Nadu to support movement members and the public.
Dhanush encouraged his fans to do more than just attend his film premieres and audio launches during an event in Tiruvallur district on July 27. He said, “You have come in huge numbers. If we unite, we can do something amazing.”
A fan of Dhanush explained that the actor has been holding meetings with fans since 2025 and intends to build his fan base from the ground up. Most of Dhanush’s fans voted for Vijay during the April 2026 Assembly elections. Because his fan base is fragmented, Dhanush is trying to consolidate them, the fan said.
Some Dhanush fans took to X to post images of him giving out welfare assistance in the past and claimed there is nothing new.
Currently focused on cinema
It seems that Dhanush is currently focused on his cinema career.
The director of Dhanush’s upcoming film, OM, Rajkumar Periasamy, tried to downplay the political rumours. He was quoted as saying that Dhanush is very passionate about cinema and he doesn't know anything about the actor's political aspirations.
“He is very passionate about cinema.” (Reported on X)
"This is his 55th film. We’ve already done the pooja for D56 (His 56th movie). He is working on other language films too. I don’t know anything about him entering politics. Like you, I would love to ask him this question,” Rajkumar said.
OM is due to be released in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026.
Dhanush made his acting debut in Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002) and has starred in many notable films such as Aadukalam (2010) and Asuran (2019). He is a very versatile actor, able to play the larger-than-life mass hero whilst still being a character actor at heart. In Kodi (2016), Dhanush played a dual role as the ambitious politician Kodi and his non-politician twin brother Anbu. Whether he would choose to play a politician in real life is a question only time can answer.