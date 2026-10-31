DMK leader Kanimozhi targets TN CM Vijay over women safety, asks him to give pepper spray to every woman

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday asked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to distribute pepper spray to every woman in Tamil Nadu, saying that women could not depend on the police for their safety.

"Vijay, you are giving various items, including sarees, as part of the 'Annan Seer'. I have just one request. Please give pepper spray to every woman in Tamil Nadu," she said, holding up a pepper spray can along with other DMK leaders at a protest in Chennai.

She was addressing a demonstration organised by the women's and women volunteers' wings of the DMK's Chennai East and North district units against crimes against women and children, rising prices and other issues.

"Your police and your force are not going to protect anyone. At least distribute pepper spray through ration shops so that women can protect themselves," she said.

Kanimozhi alleged that several functionaries of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had been accused of crimes against women, including sexual harassment and assault. She referred to cases reported in different districts and questioned the action taken against party functionaries accused of such offences.