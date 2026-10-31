DMK leader Kanimozhi targets TN CM Vijay over women safety, asks him to give pepper spray to every woman

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday asked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to distribute pepper spray to every woman in Tamil Nadu, saying that women could not depend on the police for their safety.
"Vijay, you are giving various items, including sarees, as part of the 'Annan Seer'. I have just one request. Please give pepper spray to every woman in Tamil Nadu," she said, holding up a pepper spray can along with other DMK leaders at a protest in Chennai.
She was addressing a demonstration organised by the women's and women volunteers' wings of the DMK's Chennai East and North district units against crimes against women and children, rising prices and other issues.
"Your police and your force are not going to protect anyone. At least distribute pepper spray through ration shops so that women can protect themselves," she said.
Kanimozhi alleged that several functionaries of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had been accused of crimes against women, including sexual harassment and assault. She referred to cases reported in different districts and questioned the action taken against party functionaries accused of such offences.
She also alleged that some party functionaries had been involved in drug-related offences, including the possession and sale of ganja and other narcotic substances.
Referring to Vijay's promise of creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu and ensuring women's safety before the Assembly election, she questioned the government over the number of murders and crimes against women reported after it assumed office.
Kanimozhi further criticised the police, alleging that they were being used to monitor DMK functionaries and opposition leaders instead of focusing on public safety.
She said women across Tamil Nadu had started coming out to protest against the lack of safety and other issues. She said people who voted for the TVK now regretted their decision and that a change would come soon.