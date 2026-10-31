Don’t allow protests that target sitting judges: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that personal attacks on judges affect the independence of the judiciary, the Madras High Court has directed the state government not to give permission to any protests aimed at a sitting judge.

The order was passed by the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday while disposing of a petition filed by R Karthikeyan of Chennai.

“If judges are subjected to personal abuse, hostile threats or coordinated intimidation because of their judicial decisions, it will strike at the root of the legal system,” the bench said.

Karthikeyan sought directions for the police to take appropriate action against the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam for staging protests and making adverse comments against Justice G R Swaminathan over his order to strike down a GO providing backward class benefits to religious converts.

The bench directed the state police and district administrations to continue to evaluate all applications for public meetings, marches or protests regarding judicial matters on a strict case-by-case basis, using their powers under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and local Police Acts.