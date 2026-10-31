Fine-variety rice sold at Rs 30/kg bought from TN farmers: TNCSC

CHENNAI: To curb the rising prices of rice varieties, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has been processing and polishing fine-variety paddy procured from farmers in the state and selling the rice at Rs 30 per kg through 250 co-operative and departmental stores.

TNCSC sources told TNIE that the paddy procured from farmers is processed and polished to match the quality of premium rice brands available in the private market. “We have ensured that the quality of fine-variety rice sold at Rs 30 per kg is on a par with that of fine varieties available in the private market,” an official said.

The official said around 950 metric tonnes of rice was supplied to 250 stores during the first phase, of which 114.8 MT had been sold so far. “Efforts are being made to ensure that consumers have access to quality fine-variety rice at a subsidised price,” the official added. The official also clarified that the rice was not procured from private rice mill owners.

The food department has been supplying around 25,000 MT of fine-variety rice at Rs 30 per kg since October 17. The quantity is expected to be increased to 50,000 MT depending on demand, officials said.

The 250 outlets include supermarkets run by the cooperation department and Amudham stores operated by the TNCSC. Currently, fine varieties of rice, including ponni, are sold at Rs 75 to Rs 90 per kg in the private market.

When TNIE checked the quality, the rice sold at co-operative stores appeared relatively yellower than privately marketed fine-variety rice.

Earlier, DMK president M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had sought clarification on the source of the low-priced rice. The department, however, remained tight-lipped. When asked recently about the source of the rice, Food Minister P Venkataramanan said the question would be answered at the appropriate time.