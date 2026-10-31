Health insurance: Tamil Nadu hikes income limit to Rs 2.5 lakh

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has increased the annual family income limit to be eligible for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) to Rs 2.5 lakh from the existing Rs 1.2 lakh, according to the tender document details.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced in the Assembly that coverage under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme would be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

According to the Health Insurance Scheme guidelines 2027, treatment expenses above Rs 5 lakh will be met through a corpus fund, as per the tender document details.

To avail of the scheme, the applicants should submit a family card and income certificate by the village administrative officers (VAO) or revenue authorities online along with the self declaration by the head of the family.

The coverage will include all the cost of treatment from admission to discharge after the completion of treatment including surgeons, anaesthetists, medical practitioner and consultants fees, bed charges in general ward, ICU, nursing, boarding charges, Anaesthesia, blood, oxygen, operation charges, cost of surgical appliances, medicines and drugs.