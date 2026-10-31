Madras HC forms board to manage Thillai temple, slams Podhu Dikshitars for mismanagement

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday formed a Board of Management, led by a retired HC judge, to take over the administration of the Chidambaram (Thillai) Natarajar temple and “restore its lost glory” after finding that the Podhu Dikshitars, who were handling the affairs of the temple, had mismanaged it.

The court also upheld the May 17, 2022, order of the TN Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments department, which provided for all the devotees, without discrimination, to climb upon the ‘Kanagasabai’ and offer worship.

The bench directed the board to ensure, in consultation with the Podhu Dikshitars, “fair and equal opportunity” to the general public to have darshan of Sri Sabanayagar and Sivagami Ammal at Kanagasabai by climbing atop it. Devotees, if they wish to “sing rhymes or recite slogans”, can do so by standing below the Kanagasabai, the HC said.

The orders were passed on Friday by a division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and E Manoharan on the petitions filed by the Podhu Dikshitars, temple activist TR Ramesh, of Chennai, and K Rajasekhar of Cuddalore district.