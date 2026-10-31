Man bites three-year-old over fight with partner in Kumbakonam

THANJAVUR: A 36-year-old man and the mother of a three-year-old girl were arrested on Thursday after the former allegedly bit the child all over her body, causing bleeding injuries.

Police identified the accused as M Yogaraj (36) of Thiruparambayam near Kumbakonam, and S Akshaya (24) of Nachiyar Koil. Her husband, Anbazhagan, works in Malaysia.

According to police, Yogaraj runs a women’s self-help group, where Akshaya works as collection agent, and the two were in a relationship. On October 23, Yogaraj visited Akshaya’s house and a quarrel broke out between them.

Yogaraj allegedly pulled her three-year-old daughter, and bit her at several places on her body, causing multiple injuries and fled from the place.

A little while later, the child’s relatives noticed the injuries and alerted the Nachiyar Koil police. Aduthurai All-Women Police Station personnel admitted the girl in the Kumbakonam Government Hospital.

Sources said she suffered injuries on her thighs and other parts of her body. She is still under treatment. AWPS have contacted the child’s father, and arranged for his return.

A case was registered on Wednesday. Akshaya was arrested and lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison. Yogaraj subsequently surrendered before the Kumbakonam court and was remanded in custody.