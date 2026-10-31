Nagai excavation unearths Chola-era Nataraja, Sivakami idols

CHENNAI: Bronze idols of Nataraja and Sivakami, dating back to the 12th century during the Chola period, have been unearthed along with their respective pedestals during an ongoing archaeological excavation in Nagapattinam.

Minister for School Education Rajmohan A announced the discovery in a social media post. The discovery is significant as it is the first time the TN archaeology department has unearthed bronze idols during its excavation, officials said.

The Nataraja idol, depicted in the Ananda Tandava posture, measures 110 cm in height and 100 cm in width. He has four arms, with the upper right hand holding a drum, and the upper left hand holding a flame. One foot rests on Muyalakan, while the other is raised. The Sivakami idol, measuring 82 cm in height and 23 cm in width, is in Tribhanga posture.

The post by Rajmohan stated that several idols, including a Chola-era bronze Nataraja and Sivakami Amman, have been unearthed. The excavation is being carried out as part of the department’s 2026-27 programme. So far, six trenches have been dug up at the site in the town. The idols were found at a depth of one metre.

According to the department, the idols exhibit the iconographic features and artistic style of 12th-century Chola sculptures. They are expected to provide insights into the region’s religious practices and cultural history during the Chola era.

Shed light on chola religious practices

The discoveries by the Tamil Nadu archaeology department are expected to provide insights into the region’s religious practices and cultural history during the Chola era