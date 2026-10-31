National-level drone competition brings together NCC cadets

NAMAKKAL: The first-ever Inter-Directorate Drone Competition 2026, bringing together 170 NCC cadets from 17 NCC directorates across the country, is being held at the KSR Educational Institutions campus in Tiruchengode of Namakkal district. The Coimbatore NCC Group is conducting the competition, under the aegis of NCC Directorate (TN, P & AN)

The competition, which commenced on October 23, will conclude on November 3. The event aims to provide NCC cadets with an opportunity to demonstrate their technical knowledge, flying skills and innovation in drone technology.

The competition is being conducted across five categories: Drone assembly, flying skills, written test, viva voce, and innovation and design projects, carrying a total of 500 marks.

Based on their performance, awards will be presented in various categories, including Best Directorate in Flying, Academics, and Innovation and Design. The overall winner will receive the Drone Trophy, while the runner-up directorate will also be recognised.

Director General of NCC, Lt Gen Virendra Vats, YSM, SM, VSM, is scheduled to attend the valedictory ceremony on November 2 and present awards to the winners at the competition camp.