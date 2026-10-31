New fare: Chip shortage may delay revision of auto meters by a month

Chennai: The recalibration of autorickshaw fare meters to reflect the recent tariff revision by the state government is likely to begin only after a month as mechanics complain that a shortage of electronic chips and spare parts has affected the availability of equipment to effect the changes.

M Ayub Khan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Auto Meter Mechanics Association, said there are only around 150 meter mechanics across the state, of whom 45 are in Chennai. This is inadequate to service the state’s 4.2 lakh-odd autorickshaws, including around one lakh in Chennai, in time, he added.

“Spare parts, including integrated circuit (IC) chips, are not sufficiently available. Manufacturers will need at least a month to arrange the required chips and equipment before recalibration work can begin,” he said.

Further, he said there are only five or six autorickshaw meter manufacturers in the country, of which two were based in Chennai. The manufacturers are unable to immediately supply the required equipment, he added.

Meanwhile, the transport department has held discussions with meter mechanics and manufacturers to ensure adequate supplies of chips and facilitate the recalibration. The association said manufacturers’ supplies would initially be used in Chennai.

Earlier this week, the state government had fixed the minimum auto fare at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 25 for every additional kilometre. The government has given auto owners and drivers six months to recalibrate their meters.