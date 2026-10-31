Power firms forming cartels, inflating prices, says Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: A few private power producers have formed cartels and are quoting inflated rates, but the government would ensure that power is purchased at reasonable prices, Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at Goripalayam after paying homage to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, the minister said the state government had cancelled a power purchase tender recently because the rate quoted was exorbitant and not feasible. A fresh tender would be floated on November 5, he added.

Speaking about the steps taken by the state government in the aftermath of the Theni jailbreak incident, Nirmal Kumar, who also holds the prisons portfolio, said a review of security arrangements in all prisons across TN was under way.

“We have identified certain procedural lapses, particularly in the way prison gates are opened and keys are maintained. We are identifying whether similar vulnerabilities exist in other prisons,” he said.

On allegations against the Theni prison superintendent, Nirmal Kumar said an inquiry was under way and a committee would be constituted to investigate the incident.

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegations that power supply was cut deliberately at venues hosting VIPs, the minister said the interruption at the Meenakshi temple on Thursday was due to a changeover from generator to EB line after completion of maintenance work.