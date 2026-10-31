Pulled up by teacher, Class IX girl tries to end life in Natham school

DINDIGUL: A Class IX student tried to die by suicide at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Natham on Friday afternoon, allegedly after a teacher informed her parents about her behaviour. She suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at the GRH in Madurai.

A senior official from the school educational department said the girl, aged 14, is from Punnapatti near Natham. The girl did not attend the prayer assembly on Friday morning, following which the class teacher called her parents to the school and informed them about her behaviour. They also told them to drop her off at school and pick her up after classes.

After the parents left, around 3 pm, the girl harmed herself. Teachers and the headmistress, rushed to her rescue and took her to Natham GH. After first aid, she was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. She sustained injuries to her legs and hip, but her condition is stable.

Chief Educational Officer Selvakumar visited the school and conducted an inquiry with Headmistress Sophia, class teacher Susan and other teachers. Natham police have also launched an investigation.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on TN health helpline 104)