Rain affects firecracker production, Sivakasi factories under weather

VIRUDHUNAGAR: While Deepavali is hardly a week away, incessant rain over the past few days has disrupted cracker production in Sivakasi and surrounding areas, adding to the woes of manufacturers who are already struggling to meet production targets following prolonged factory closures over safety violations.

Manufacturers said several units had suspended production for nearly a week as the wet weather hampered the drying process, which is crucial at various stages of cracker manufacturing.

According to rainfall data from the district disaster management authorities, several places, including Sivakasi and Sattur, received light to very heavy rainfall in recent days. Sattur, one of the key fireworks manufacturing hubs in the district, recorded 143 mm of rainfall on October 22.

Speaking to TNIE, Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers Association (SIFMA) president A Asaithambi said several manufacturers have halted production even as they were struggling to meet targets for this Deepavali season because if the crackers are not dried properly during production, they may face quality complaints.

Small Cracker Manufacturers Association president G Vinayaga Moorthi said, “Producing a finished variety of crackers takes at least a week, making it difficult for manufacturers to compensate for the lost time. Almost 20% of cracker production has been affected due to the week-long halt caused by rain.”

Vinayagamoorthi also pointed out that high moisture levels during the manufacturing process could increase safety risks, and the chemical materials used in crackers require appropriate conditions.

The weather disruption comes at a time when manufacturers are also grappling with a steep increase in raw material prices, which they say has squeezed their profit margins.