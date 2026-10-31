Residents of 23 TNUHDB tenements urged to vacate as rain threat looms

CHENNAI: With the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has urged residents of its tenements in 23 project areas across Chennai and Chengalpattu to vacate the tenements as soon as possible, citing their deteriorating condition and the risk to occupants during heavy rainfall.

The areas include Udhayasuriyan Nagar, VOC Nagar, Old Block in Vyasarpadi, Nagooran Thottam, West Cemetery Road, Annathaikuppam, Pachaikkal Veerasamy Street, NVN Nagar Phase II, Pappu Masthan Durgha, Visalatchi Ammal Thottam, Old Foreshore Estate, Pallakkumaniyam, Kabali Thottam, MK Radha Nagar, SS Puram, Nakkeeran Nagar, Ramakamathipuram, Nallankuppam (Old), Kamarajar Colony, Lalithapuram, Brindhavan Street, Jafferkhanpet, Rukmani Nagar, Srinivasapuram, Kakkan Colony and Kanagam.

TNUHDB chairman Ku Pa Krishnan told TNIE that 14 of the 23 tenement areas had been proposed for reconstruction, following recommendations by a technical committee.

“Many reconstructions are stalled due to public opposition. We do not want to use police force, as rehabilitation must be carried out with dignity. We are concerned about residents’ safety, as the buildings are in an extremely bad shape. If residents cooperate and vacate, demolition will begin immediately, and reconstruction can commence in January, after rains,” he said.