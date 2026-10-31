Residents of 23 TNUHDB tenements urged to vacate as rain threat looms

CHENNAI: With the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has urged residents of its tenements in 23 project areas across Chennai and Chengalpattu to vacate the tenements as soon as possible, citing their deteriorating condition and the risk to occupants during heavy rainfall.
The areas include Udhayasuriyan Nagar, VOC Nagar, Old Block in Vyasarpadi, Nagooran Thottam, West Cemetery Road, Annathaikuppam, Pachaikkal Veerasamy Street, NVN Nagar Phase II, Pappu Masthan Durgha, Visalatchi Ammal Thottam, Old Foreshore Estate, Pallakkumaniyam, Kabali Thottam, MK Radha Nagar, SS Puram, Nakkeeran Nagar, Ramakamathipuram, Nallankuppam (Old), Kamarajar Colony, Lalithapuram, Brindhavan Street, Jafferkhanpet, Rukmani Nagar, Srinivasapuram, Kakkan Colony and Kanagam.
TNUHDB chairman Ku Pa Krishnan told TNIE that 14 of the 23 tenement areas had been proposed for reconstruction, following recommendations by a technical committee.
“Many reconstructions are stalled due to public opposition. We do not want to use police force, as rehabilitation must be carried out with dignity. We are concerned about residents’ safety, as the buildings are in an extremely bad shape. If residents cooperate and vacate, demolition will begin immediately, and reconstruction can commence in January, after rains,” he said.
The 14 projects are among 20 projects covering 12,648 tenement units planned for the reconstruction this year across the state, at `2,882.62 crore, and a GO in this regard is expected in a week. The remaining nine areas identified for evacuation could also be considered for reconstruction if residents agree to vacate, Krishnan said.
Besides, TNUHDB is also planning two new tenement projects. One will come up at Mullai Nagar in Perambur Assembly constituency, where 462 flats in high-rise buildings will be constructed at Rs 111.08 crore.
The tenements are intended to accommodate families living in objectionable poramboke land in the same area. GCC has so far enumerated 502 families.
Another project is proposed at Madurantakam, where around 400 tenements will be constructed. Families who have submitted petitions seeking housing assistance at the collectorate will be considered for allotment here, subject to prescribed beneficiary contribution.
TNUHDB officials said around 70 project areas across TN had been identified for reconstruction so far in which reconstruction has been completed in 20 areas, while another 20 are scheduled to be taken up now. The remaining projects will be implemented in phases, they said. The officials also announced plans to digitise TNUHDB’s process within a year for faster processing of petitions.