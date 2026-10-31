Rise above caste and religious divide, follow his ideals, Vijay urges people

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday called upon people to rise above the divides of caste and religion by following the humanitarian principles of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

On the late freedom fighter’s 119th birth anniversary on Friday, several political party leaders, including the chief minister, paid homage to his statue at Nandanam.

Addressing the gathering at the venue, the chief minister recalled Muthuramalinga Thevar’s patriotism, sacrifice and contribution to social justice. He said Thevar championed nationalism and spirituality, propagated Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s ideals and mobilised support for the Indian National Army.

Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar and ministers, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, A Rajmohan, and N Marie Wilson, paid homage.

DMK’s T R Baalu and T K S Elangovan, AIADMK’s presidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain and D Jayakumar, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, Congress leader K V Thangkabalu, TMC leader G K Vasan, and AMMK’s G Senthamizhan were among the prominent leaders who paid tributes.