Stay committed to social justice, D Raja urges TVK

CHENNAI: The TVK government should remain firm in its commitment to social justice and secularism, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D Raja said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the party’s state committee meeting in Chennai, he said the new government led by CM C Joseph Vijay should fight the “communal politics of the BJP and the RSS”, and protect the rights and interests of Tamil Nadu.

Accusing the BJP-led union government of weakening India’s independent foreign policy, Raja said the country’s economy was facing several challenges, including rising prices, inflation, a fall in the value of the rupee and growing unemployment. He also expressed concern about the growing uncertainty among young people due to the lack of jobs.

He said privatisation of public sector companies was reducing opportunities for reservation, and questioned whether social justice could be protected if more sectors were handed over to private players.

He alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls could result in crores of people losing their voting rights. Reiterating that CEC Gyanesh Kumar should resign, he said INDIA bloc parties would hold a protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1. He said Jantar Mantar, which had long been a venue for protests, has been closed for such gatherings. He said INDIA bloc parties were fighting to restore the right to use Jantar Mantar.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the party would hold protests at district headquarters on November 3 against the rising prices of essential commodities. He welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to conduct a caste census but urged it to maintain law and order, protect freedom of expression and take legal action against social crimes.