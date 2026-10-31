Tambaram cops roll out Smart Khaki Beat System for 24-hour patrolling

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police on Friday launched the Smart Khaki Beat System, deploying 73 specially equipped motorcycles for round-the-clock patrolling.

Tambaram commissioner of police (in-charge) A Amal Raj inaugurated the initiative at the Armed Reserve Headquarters in Paduvancherry on Friday. Cops of the motorcycle brigade are equipped with public address systems, walkie-talkies, body-worn cameras, Android mobile phones, blinking lights, sirens with light bars and safety gear, including helmets and reflective jackets.

Under the initiative, beat patrols will be conducted in three shifts to ensure continuous police presence across the commissionerate limits. Police said the system is expected to strengthen crime prevention, improve communication among personnel and ensure quicker responses to emergency calls received through the 100 helpline and public grievances.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced a special enforcement drive against traffic violations. On Saturday, the GCTP will observe a ‘Zero Tolerance Day’ against traffic violations as part of its road safety initiatives. Special enforcement drives will be conducted on major and arterial roads across the city. Cases will be booked against motorists found violating traffic rules.

The traffic police have urged motorists to obey traffic signals and wear helmets.