Tamil Nadu sugarcane farmers seek release of special incentive before Deepavali

SALEM: Sugarcane farmers and farmers' associations have urged the Tamil Nadu government to release the special incentive of Rs 709.50 per tonne for the 2025-26 crushing season before Deepavali, saying the cane year ended on September 30 and the payment would provide much-needed financial relief to growers.

The government has sanctioned Rs 603.34 crore for the incentive, which, along with the centre's minimum Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of Rs 3,290.50 per tonne, will take the total price payable to eligible farmers to Rs 4,000 per tonne.

The cane year usually runs from October 1 to September 30, though crushing begins at different times across mills. The state's special incentive has been increased to Rs 709.50 per tonne from Rs 349 per tonne provided during the previous DMK government. Around 9,000 registered farmers who supplied cane during the season are expected to benefit.

In TN, 29 sugar mills operated during the 2025-26 season — 12 cooperative mills, two public sector units and around 15 private mills. The average sugar recovery rate across the state stood at around 9%.

Only about four mills have recorded rates marginally above 9.5%, with Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd in Dharmapuri recording the highest. Farmers supplying cane to most other mills have received the minimum FRP of Rs 3,290.50 per tonne and are now awaiting the state's special incentive.