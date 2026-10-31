TN government orders withdrawal of 65 cases against 1,800 anti-NEET protesters

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the initiation of legal procedures to withdraw 65 criminal cases registered against around 1,800 people who participated in anti-NEET protests across the State between May 10 and July 31, 2026, a government press release said on Saturday.

During the period, protests opposing the NEET examination were held at various places across Tamil Nadu.

Following these protests, 65 criminal cases were registered at various police stations against around 1,800 participants. The cases are currently pending at different stages.

The details of the cases registered against the protesters, along with their present status, were brought to the attention of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Acting on his directions, the State government reviewed the matter and ordered the immediate initiation of appropriate legal procedures to withdraw all 65 cases registered against the protesters, the release said.