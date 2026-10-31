V-P, leaders join thousands in paying homage to Thevar on 119th birth anniversary

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Thousands thronged the memorial of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon village on Friday to mark his 119th birth anniversary and 64th Guru Pooja.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, DMK president M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and NTK chief coordinator Seeman were among those who visited the memorial.

Though Thevar Jayanthi is celebrated on October 30, the actual festivities in Pasumpon village started on October 28. On Friday, people flocked to the Thevar Memorial in Pasumpon and the Thevar statue at Goripalayam in Madurai to pay respects to the late leader.

Speaking to the media after paying respects at the memorial, the V-P said, “PM Narendra Modi will certainly visit Pasumpon one day and pay his respects to Muthuramalinga Thevar.” Earlier, ministers CTR Nirmal Kumar, P Madhan Raja and V K Rajeev paid tributes.

More than 10,000 police personnel were deployed across Ramanathapuram district, with five-tier security arrangements in and around Pasumpon village.