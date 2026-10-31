Veteran actor Vatsala Rajagopal passes away at 93 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Vatsala Rajagopal, known for her roles in films such as Roja, Anniyan, Sathi Leelavathi and Mozhi, passed away in Chennai on Friday. She was 93. The actor died due to age-related ailments.

Born and raised in Thiruvananthapuram, Vatsala developed an interest in dance and theatre during her school years. Interestingly, in 1953 she joined an accountant general’s office as a clerk, where legendary filmmaker K Balachander was then working as a senior officer.

She subsequently got an opportunity to perform with a theatre group run by cartoonist Sridharan, Rasika Ranga. She performed in over 450 stage plays and several notable films.

Her stage performances eventually brought her to the attention of filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who offered her a role in Roja. The 1992 film, starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo, had Vatsala play Madhoo’s grandmother.

Vatsala recalled that she was around 60 when she received her first film opportunity. Her notable credits include Winner, Pattiyal, Dhaam Dhoom and Kalyana Samayal Saadham. She frequently played affectionate, mostly humorous, grandmother figures.

Vatsala was also a familiar face on Tamil television. She appeared in popular serials such as Chithi, Anandham, Mundhanai Mudichu and Vasantham.

She also worked with filmmaker Balu Mahendra on his television anthology Kadhai Neram. Vatsala Rajagopal’s career spanned theatre, television, and cinema, and her performances earned her recognition and familiarity across generations of Tamil audiences.