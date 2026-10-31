Tamil Nadu

Victims must be the 3rd pillar of criminal justice system: CJ of Madras HC

Referring to Articles 21 and 39A of the Constitution, Chief Justice said access to justice should not be hindered by financial or social disadvantages.
Madras HC Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari
Madras HC Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind DharmadhikariPhoto | Express
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: Victims must be recognised as the third pillar of the criminal justice system, alongside the state and the accused, said Madras HC Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari on Friday, stressing the need to expedite legal procedures so that victims are not made to suffer further in their pursuit of justice.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day national conference on ‘Victim Justice: Issues and Challenges’ at the University of Madras.

Referring to Articles 21 and 39A of the Constitution, he said access to justice should not be hindered by financial or social disadvantages. He said the justice system has moved beyond retribution and deterrence towards reformation, and must now focus on restoring the lives of victims.

While punishment was necessary, the system must also address the physical, psychological and financial impact of crime on victims, the CJ added. He said witness protection schemes and support services have improved the system step by step, but more needed to be done to prevent victims from facing further trauma during investigations and trials. He also pointed to the victim compensation provisions under BNSS Section 396.

Madras HC
Criminal justice system

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