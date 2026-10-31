WRD recomments increased water allocation for Vellakovil branch canal

TIRUPPUR: Following the protests in the tail-end areas, the water resources department has recommended increasing the water allocation for the Vellakovil branch canal of the PAP from 131 cusecs to 141 cusecs. But the Project Committee has expressed opposition, and it has requested the district administration and WRD not to take any decision on this matter without consulting the Project Committee.

The Water Resources Department has planned to release water from Thirumoorthy dam to PAP's second zone on November 1.

In this environment, farmers of the Vellakovil branch canal (tail-end) of PAP on Thursday began an indefinite hunger strike in Kangeyam, demanding an equitable distribution of water.

Following the protest by farmers, the Water Resources Department gave an assurance that it would take steps to increase the water allocation for the Vellakovil branch canal from 131 cusecs to 141 cusecs, an increase of 10 cusecs.

T Balasubramanian, Assistant Executive Engineer WRD, in his letter to P Velusamy, who led the protest, said, "To compensate for water losses currently occurring in the Vellakovil branch canal and its distributary canals, and to ensure that water reaches the tail-end areas, the Executive Engineer (PAP, Thirumoorthy Division) has sent a recommendation letter to the Superintending Engineer (PAP) requesting an additional allocation of 10 cusecs of water. A departmental meeting will be held in a few days, and additional water will be provided."

P Velusamy, President of PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, "The WRD has assured us to provide us with additional water. Furthermore, officials have assured that steps will be taken to implement equitable water distribution, which is our primary demand. That's why we called off the protest."