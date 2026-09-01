29 Nepal flood survivors reach Coimbatore, no word on former judge

CHENNAI: The number of tourists who were rescued following devastating floods in Nepal and brought back to Tamil Nadu has gone up to 52, with 29 more people arriving at Coimbatore airport on Monday night, said an official from the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare department. Another group of survivors is expected to return on Tuesday. Till Sunday, 23 people had reached Chennai.

However, there has been no update on the 49 people who went on the trip through a travel agency in Chromepet. Also, of the 57 people who went through a travel agency in Kumbakonam, only 21 have returned. The others, who were in two separate buses when the disaster struck, remain untraceable.One among those is former Madras High Court judge Justice V Sivagnanam.

The Madras Bar Association on Monday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant that former judge has been missing since August 26. VR Kamalanathan, president, and J Pothiraj, secretary of the association, have sent a letter to the CJI and the PM in this regard.

The association has requested the centre to directly coordinate with the government, police and rescue agencies in Nepal, apart from checking with hospitals, rescue camps, shelters, evacuation centres, and other such locations where rescued or unidentified persons may have been taken.