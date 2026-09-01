300 new buildings for child care centres to come up in TN urban areas

CHENNAI: The Social Welfare Department’s demand for grants, presented in the Assembly on Monday, emphasised strengthening infrastructure at existing anganwadi centres, AI-based educational videos for children aged two to five, comprehensive care for senior citizens and trans persons, and enhancing child protection measures.

As per the new announcements, the government plans to construct 300 new child care centre buildings in urban areas at a cost of Rs 51 crore, while 1,662 centres operating from asbestos-roofed buildings will be provided PUF panel roofs at a cost of Rs 66.48 crore. Another Rs 12.96 crore has been earmarked for repairs and safety improvements at anganwadi centres.

A special nutrition programme for anaemia prevention will be implemented in 5,502 government and government-aided higher secondary schools in 12 districts, benefiting 4.42 lakh students, at a cost of Rs 38 crore.

Minister K Jagadeeswari announced that one lakh children in 50 blocks will receive learning equipment under a pilot initiative at a cost of `5.2 crore, while workbooks and activity books will be provided to 2.70 lakh children aged four to five. The department has also proposed developing AI-based educational videos for children aged two to five.

To provide comprehensive care for senior citizens, integrated service centres will be established in all 38 districts, offering information on welfare schemes, guidance and counselling under one roof.