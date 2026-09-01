Bakery worker in TN dies by suicide after losing Rs 15 lakh in scam

DINDIGUL: A man who allegedly lost Rs 15 lakh in the FQL scam died by suicide in Natham in Dindigul on Monday. The deceased was identified as K Raja (25) of Kasampatti village. He worked at a bakery in the town.

According to police, Raja was introduced to the FQL app by his friends who promised him substantial returns. Initially, he did not receive any returns, which made him to lure others, including his parents and relatives, to invest so that he could receive commission.

When the scheme turned out to be a fraud, his friends confronted him and demanded their money back. Affected by the situation, Raja did not go to work on Monday morning. Around 4 pm, villagers found him dead near a tree. Relatives retrieved the body and staged a protest on the Natham-Madurai NH, demanding recovery of their money.

Meanwhile, hundreds of investors who allegedly lost money in the scam gathered in front of the house of a suspected agent Ramesh in Natham on Monday, following rumours that the cash had been hidden inside a septic tank.

Police tried to pacify the crowd but they refused to leave and insisted that the spot be checked. Following this, a team led by Natham inspector of police Pon Gunasekaran deployed sanitary workers to search the septic tank facility for bags or boxes, but nothing was found.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN Health Department’s helpline 104)