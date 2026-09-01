Coimbatore primary school students stage road roko demanding new building

COIMBATORE: Students and parents of the Panchayat Union Primary School in Narasipuram in Thondamuthur block staged a road roko in front of the school on Monday, demanding the construction of a new building and demolition of the existing unsafe structure.

The protest, which lasted for more than 20 minutes, disrupted the movement of public transport. Following the protest, officials from the local body, school education department and police department reached the spot and held talks with the parents.

The parents and students withdrew the protest after officials assured that immediate steps would be taken to address the issue. Subsequently, the students were shifted to a nearby community hall, where teachers resumed classes.

A parent Kathir (name change) told TNIE that around 90 students and four teachers, including the headmistress are at the school.

“At present, students are forced to study in a tiled-roof building that was renovated around seven years ago. The building now is in a poor condition. On several occasions, portions of the roof have fallen inside classrooms. During the monsoon, water enters the classrooms through the damaged roof. This poses a threat to the children,” he said.