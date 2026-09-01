DMK govt ran ‘white money scam’ using Tasmac: PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: A demand by PMK leader Sowmiya Anbumani for the immediate implementation of total prohibition in Tamil Nadu triggered a heated debate in the Assembly on Monday, with ministers and opposition members trading charges over violations of the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor and the issue of distillery licences.

Responding to Sowmiya’s demand, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna said total prohibition could not be implemented immediately with the “stroke of a pen”. He said the TVK government was preparing a comprehensive rehabilitation programme before taking steps towards prohibition.

Aadhav also accused the previous DMK government of issuing distillery licences to persons linked to its leadership. He alleged that consumers were forced to purchase liquor produced by these distilleries and described the issue as a “white money scam”.

DMK leader K N Nehru objected to the ruling party’s allegations and admitted that the additional amount collected from consumers was used to meet electricity charges and other expenses.

As the arguments continued, Speaker J C D Prabhakar intervened and brought the debate to an end. He said members should avoid making allegations without proper evidence and that a related case is pending before the court, and hence asked both the ruling and opposition parties to move on to other issues.